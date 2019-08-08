Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Holds Holding in The Navigators Group (NAVG); Spf Beheer Bv Stake In Flowserve (FLS) Was Has Upped

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Navigators Group Inc. (NAVG) by 200.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 482,410 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 723,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.55 million, up from 241,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in The Navigators Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 400,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.78 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 323,590 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 7,839 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 42,088 shares stake. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Gabelli And Company Advisers has 86,569 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Indexiq holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 132,436 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt holds 0% or 665 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 127,496 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Fil Ltd holds 294,600 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.76% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). 727,167 were accumulated by Northern Trust Corporation. Paloma Prtnrs Management stated it has 0.1% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,182 shares to 42,201 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usg Corp. (NYSE:USG) by 582,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 971,915 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 28,803 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 8,729 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Arrowstreet Lp invested in 7,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Ma stated it has 940,568 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Company reported 0% stake. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Swiss Bancorp holds 0.02% or 436,122 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Company holds 24,208 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn owns 850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 47,210 shares. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 705 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Td Asset Mgmt reported 204,088 shares.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 797,046 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $80.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 62,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,939 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).