Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Lowered by $908,640; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Camelot Portfolios Increased by $699,300 Its Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 480 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53M, down from 7,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 09/05/2018 – New Season of ‘Travels with Darley’ Debuts on Amazon Prime Video May 11th; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 131.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 9,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 7,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Positions Us Well for Rest of Year; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP) by 19,341 shares to 376,307 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muni Income Inv Ql (BAF) by 55,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,790 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (ROOF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.