Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT); Albemarle (ALB) Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Raised Its Stake

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 45,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.10M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.28 lastly. It is down 21.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 41.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,110 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28M, up from 5,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 609,402 shares traded or 21.80% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 200,102 shares to 8.44 million shares, valued at $542.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nio Inc Adr by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,084 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 2.08 million shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.02% or 4,797 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Appleton Inc Ma accumulated 18,471 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Alps Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 4,478 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Quantitative Inv Limited Com accumulated 44,386 shares. Stephens Ar holds 10,214 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 369,742 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 20,434 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc has 9,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,765 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40,075 shares to 79,373 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,617 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Limited owns 512,082 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 6,888 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd reported 0.64% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Contravisory Investment Mngmt holds 1.92% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 17,635 shares. Interest Grp holds 0.04% or 33,083 shares. Old Comml Bank In holds 2,856 shares. 3,894 were reported by Hightower Advsr. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 1,668 shares. 62,639 are held by Bank Of Montreal Can. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 30,323 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Management holds 23,230 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 75,731 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.07% or 3,294 shares.