Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $2.92 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Spf Beheer Bv Holding in Tjx Cos The (TJX) Trimmed by $16.76 Million as Stock Value Rose

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc The (TJX) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 316,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.95M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 2.64M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 9,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 6,715 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 16,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $377.1. About 501,695 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed to Sweeten India Fighter Jet Bid With F-35 Technology; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $786.12 million for 21.16 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

