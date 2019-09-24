Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by $3.58 Million as Share Price Rose; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Increased Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holding by $12.60 Million; Stock Rose

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 157,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 751,957 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.26 million, up from 594,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 291,046 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 10/05/2018 – Acquia Strengthens Leadership Team with Financial and Operations Executive Appointments; 21/05/2018 – Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS INITIATIVES W/ HOLDER ELLIOTT INCL. 2 DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeln President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Research Findings Show Industry Leaders Struggle to Balance Digital Innovation and Security; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 03/05/2018 – Akamai Expects to Grow by Several Hundred Employees, Says CEO (Video)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 127,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 438,498 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, down from 566,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 18.64M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America profitability boosted by tax cuts and higher rates; 28/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Expands Lead in Shrinking Municipal-Bond Market

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 40,000 shares to 610,000 shares, valued at $18.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 437,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,138 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 137.78 million shares or 0.72% more from 136.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 10,800 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 38 are held by Winch Advisory Svcs Lc. Ellington Mngmt Group reported 7,200 shares. Burney Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 35,946 shares. 340,315 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Montag & Caldwell Llc accumulated 6,570 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital reported 10,089 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 5,736 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd reported 0.03% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Quantitative Investment Ltd Company accumulated 20,564 shares. Hm Payson has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 0.76% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,415 shares to 11,044 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.74 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Capital Ltd Company owns 1.20M shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.3% or 24,015 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Terril Brothers Incorporated holds 5.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 573,462 shares. Hartford Invest invested 1.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lafayette Invs holds 0.68% or 66,653 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.6% stake. Barnett Communications invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Family Firm reported 13,194 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Iberiabank has 15,822 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Altfest L J And Communications holds 47,601 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Ser, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,725 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 20,187 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).