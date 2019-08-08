Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Stake; Medicinova Has 1.47 Sentiment

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHBK) stake by 21.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 46,834 shares as Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHBK)’s stock 0.00%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 171,119 shares with $4.09 million value, down from 217,953 last quarter. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. now has $ valuation. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc; 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Medicinova Inc (MNOV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019.

Wexford Capital Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MediciNova, Inc. for 125,000 shares.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $394.23 million. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 , an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

