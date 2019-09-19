Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed By $748,515 Its Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) Position; Ares Capital (ARCC) Sellers Decreased By 15.51% Their Shorts

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) stake by 12.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 5,385 shares as Walt Disney Company/The (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 36,816 shares with $5.14M value, down from 42,201 last quarter. Walt Disney Company/The now has $241.53B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 5.31 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) had a decrease of 15.51% in short interest. ARCC’s SI was 4.24 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.51% from 5.02M shares previously. With 1.58M avg volume, 3 days are for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s short sellers to cover ARCC’s short positions. The SI to Ares Capital Corporation’s float is 1%. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 794,115 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.93 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Akorn Inc. (Call) (NASDAQ:AKRX) stake by 239,108 shares to 303,000 valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,415 shares and now owns 11,044 shares. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 15.77% above currents $133.6 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $8.08 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold Ares Capital Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $239,023 activity. 200 shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE, worth $3,464. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $81,045 was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720.