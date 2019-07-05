Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Raised Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Stock Price Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Redwood Capital Management Decreased Stake as Stock Declined

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS APPOINTS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO MANAGE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS $42 MLN PENALTY IS LARGEST NEW YORK STATE RECOVERY IN CONNECTION WITH AN ELECTRONIC TRADING INVESTIGATION

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 135.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 5,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 4,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 42,890 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class C by 2,046 shares to 13,086 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 32,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,211 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.