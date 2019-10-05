Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Raised Stake in Humana (HUM) by $753,925; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Realpage (RP) Holding by $842,624 as Share Price Declined

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 14,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 590,518 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.75 million, down from 605,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.2. About 252,494 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Humana Inc. (HUM) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 49,892 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.24 million, up from 47,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Humana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $256.06. About 736,976 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 10/04/2018 – Humana: Transaction Was Completed April 10, Financial Terms Weren’t Disclosed; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 10/04/2018 – Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Central Florida; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA BUYS FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FL; 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $13.70-Adj EPS $14.10

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $17.01 million activity.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.34M for 50.16 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera has invested 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 3,614 are held by Globeflex Capital Lp. Marsico Cap Limited Liability Company holds 90,910 shares. Frontier Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,205 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Albion Fincl Grp Inc Ut holds 15,680 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 523 shares. Citadel Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 330,730 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 72,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 22,443 shares. Sei holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 170,852 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 8,711 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,367 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 148,000 shares.

