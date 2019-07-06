Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Raised Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $2.13 Million; Hillenbrand (HI) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Increased Its Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 115.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 19,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,744 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 17,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 102,482 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 16.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 3,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,629 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $537.25. About 432,092 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Paradigm Cap Incorporated New York has invested 0.16% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 150 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 0.04% or 112,267 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). 500 were accumulated by Advisory Services Limited Co. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 4,176 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 99,590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Foundry Limited Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 185,535 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership reported 887 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 582,053 shares. Schulhoff & Com accumulated 7,400 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Bankshares Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 1.00 million shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 17,966 shares to 20,807 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 19,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Management stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Sivik Global Limited Company has 2.1% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 117,446 shares. Investment Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 760 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 38,753 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 93,977 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 42,962 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp reported 2,640 shares stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 171 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cetera Limited Liability Com accumulated 699 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.33% or 110,205 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 264,144 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 65,373 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ballentine Prns Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 362 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. $3.94 million worth of stock was sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. On Friday, March 8 Myriam Curet sold $1.09 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 2,200 shares. 28,152 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $14.65 million were sold by GUTHART GARY S.

