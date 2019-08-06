Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Usg Corp. (USG) Stake by $25.06 Million; Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Prince Street Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $6.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Usg Corp. (USG) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 582,897 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 971,915 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.08 million, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Usg Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ‘ENCOURAGED’ THAT THE USG BOARD AUTHORIZED TALKS; 12/04/2018 – USG CORP – SENT LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF USG’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG – URGES USG CORP’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST ALL” OF USG CORP’S FOUR NOMINEES TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend USG Hldrs Vote “AGAINST” All Four USG Director Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Currently Owns 10.46% Stake in USG; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 27/03/2018 – USG Boral relocates Corporate Headquarters to Singapore as a strategic move to bolster its growth in Asia Pacific; 30/04/2018 – ISS Concludes Knauf’s Offer Merits More Demonstrable Engagement on Part of USG Board; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 12/04/2018 – USG: KNAUF PROPOSAL SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW USG’S INTRINSIC VALUE

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $590.1. About 265,625 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 75,200 shares to 436,400 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “A High Flier Among Online Retail ETFs – ETF Trends” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ETFs in Focus on PayPal’s (PYPL) Mixed Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Share Price Has Soared 605%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre, Ichor, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and JPMorgan highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,463 were accumulated by Int Ca. Pension holds 57,074 shares. United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 22,538 shares. Cap Rech Glob Invsts, a California-based fund reported 2.74 million shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas, New York-based fund reported 158,007 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp holds 30 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sg Americas Securities holds 0.01% or 1,444 shares. Whale Rock Limited Co holds 0.7% or 75,952 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And has 33,067 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.03% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 22,078 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.01% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 17,235 are owned by Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Earnings, Q2 Book Value Estimates – Are Real Buybacks Finally Here? – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LNG Is King: Buy GasLog Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Univar Solutions Names Jeanette Press as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia has invested 0.85% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 21,898 are held by P Schoenfeld Asset L P. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.03% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 253,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial accumulated 4,190 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% or 66,575 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Co accumulated 22,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.05% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 539,180 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 9,082 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 39,108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Services Inc holds 0.05% or 2,399 shares. Asset Management Limited Liability holds 116,185 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co stated it has 129,872 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management holds 49,287 shares.