Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Position by $2.81 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Dominion Energy (Call) (D) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $10.01 Million as Stock Value Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, down from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 647,746 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: *EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 460,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.57 million, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 69,209 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 42,057 shares to 375,397 shares, valued at $38.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 155,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.82 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop holds 8,067 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cls Lc has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Com holds 0.57% or 2.49 million shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has 2.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Putnam Invs Ltd stated it has 9.30M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 230,948 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Federated Pa owns 1.22 million shares. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New Jersey-based Palisade Limited Company Nj has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Voloridge Limited Liability Corp accumulated 61,543 shares. New York-based Sanders Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cape Ann State Bank holds 3,434 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Hartford Fin owns 4,827 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt holds 7,708 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 45,161 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Trustmark Bank Trust Department invested in 0.02% or 2,837 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 14,453 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 14,998 shares. Moreover, Capstone Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 15,180 shares. Moreover, Phocas Fincl has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lazard Asset Management Limited, New York-based fund reported 40 shares. Allstate Corp stated it has 36,802 shares. Epoch Ptnrs invested 0.81% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 29,213 are owned by Willingdon Wealth. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Co Tn owns 10,765 shares. Retail Bank Of The West has invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.