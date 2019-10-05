Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Holding by $3.58 Million as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Toron Capital Markets Decreased Its Position

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 21,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 271,792 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.41 million, down from 293,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 127,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 438,498 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, down from 566,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,652 shares to 64,935 shares, valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy after the Fed Meeting – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT), Not FAANG Stocks for Stable Growth & Income – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waiting For The Right Moment To Add To Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 3.65% or 43.81M shares. 177,711 are held by Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd. 21,488 were accumulated by Dean Invest Assoc Lc. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 303,493 shares for 16.6% of their portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,896 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp has 6.28M shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 107,667 shares. Westwood Hldg accumulated 1.09 million shares. Diker Limited Company has 0.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc invested in 120,682 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt reported 119,420 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt invested 3.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). World accumulated 184.17 million shares or 5.79% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.53M shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Dump Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Too? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik Cap Mngmt holds 20,105 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) accumulated 0.56% or 112,934 shares. Sunbelt holds 0.36% or 28,754 shares in its portfolio. 254,692 are owned by Edgemoor Investment Advsrs. Barry Inv Advsr Llc owns 0.24% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,007 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1.33 million shares. Advisors Ok reported 62,237 shares stake. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 18,472 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.84% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Causeway Mgmt Lc owns 3.57 million shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. 6.54 million are owned by Strs Ohio. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated reported 12.92% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 701,500 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 430,401 shares. Gabelli Advisers has 0.36% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).