Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Akorn (Call) (AKRX) by $1.20 Million; Sandhill Capital Partners Upped Its Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Holding

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Akorn Inc. (Call) (AKRX) by 374.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 239,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.78% . The institutional investor held 303,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 63,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Akorn Inc. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 817,568 shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 22/04/2018 – Fresenius Terminates Merger Agreement With Akorn; 22/04/2018 – Akorn: Previously Disclosed Ongoing Investigation Hasn’t Found Any Facts That Would Result in Material Adverse Effect on Akorn’s Business; 27/04/2018 – FRESENIUS ACCUSED OF CANCELLING AKORN DEAL OVER BUYER’S REMORSE; 06/03/2018 S&P PLACED AKORN, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 29/05/2018 – Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces an Investigation Involving Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Officers and Directors of Akorn; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS FREG.DE CEO SAYS COSTS RELATED TO AKORN TRANSACTION TOTAL 60 MLN EUROS SO FAR; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Akorn, Inc. (AKRX); 23/04/2018 – Fresenius/Akorn: hard copy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Akorn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKRX)

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 9,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 183,738 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.66 million, up from 173,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $119.8. About 891,408 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,990 shares to 26,905 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class C by 2,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,683 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

