Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) stake by 5.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 1,870 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 34,507 shares with $6.35M value, up from 32,637 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals now has $47.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $182.98. About 1.28M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ REV $638.9M, EST. $622.2M; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

Among 4 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. See Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) latest ratings:

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21100 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, August 1. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Class C stake by 2,046 shares to 13,086 valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spotify Technology S.A. stake by 2,710 shares and now owns 40,997 shares. Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Vertex (VRTX) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “August 30th Options Now Available For Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vertex (VRTX) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups CF Product Sales View – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vertex (VRTX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Proshare Ltd Liability Corp holds 296,615 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Arrow Fincl holds 0.01% or 330 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 40,511 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 373,485 shares. Eastern Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.13% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Andra Ap has 28,900 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Llc invested in 11,624 shares. Ajo Lp reported 0.03% stake. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 659,580 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt holds 20,271 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.3. About 703,497 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions: Unshaken By Market Jitters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will the 5G Revolution Bring Upside to Nokia Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company has market cap of $29.19 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Products and Services. It has a 29.85 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold Motorola Solutions, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & has invested 0.2% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 9,224 were accumulated by Art Advisors Limited Liability Com. Meeder Asset invested 0.18% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Systematic Financial L P reported 27,809 shares. Kwmg Limited stated it has 738 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 1.07 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) accumulated 37,124 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Coastline Tru owns 14,375 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Com holds 5,664 shares. Bogle Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership De reported 86,525 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.09% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 494,232 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 30,416 shares or 0.03% of the stock.