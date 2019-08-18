Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $1.34 Million as Valuation Rose; As V F (VFC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Congress Asset Management Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.69 Million

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 66,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 700,257 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.86M, down from 766,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 1.29M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 5,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 54,065 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73 million, down from 59,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 5,805 shares to 121,028 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Capital Lp reported 90,000 shares. Roanoke Asset Ny has invested 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 166,926 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 2.84 million shares. 32 were accumulated by Destination Wealth. Telos Cap reported 31,111 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 51,273 shares in its portfolio. Regent Investment Management Ltd owns 0.78% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 27,084 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 551 shares. Peapack Gladstone owns 216,005 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 914,137 shares. Cadence Mgmt Lc reported 0.23% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 37,909 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64 million for 15.27 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Martin & Tn has invested 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.9% or 39,465 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,687 shares. Aperio Group Ltd holds 0.73% or 723,313 shares. Clean Yield Gru owns 80 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs stated it has 2,335 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cls Investments owns 643 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited stated it has 1.32M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,985 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 81,874 shares. Crescent Park Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 100,048 shares. Boston Advisors holds 1.05% or 87,728 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Co has 439 shares. 101,027 were reported by Veritas Invest (Uk) Ltd. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 271,079 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Devices Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 104,977 shares to 977,013 shares, valued at $47.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.66M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Wednesday, July 24. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.