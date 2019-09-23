Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Griffin Asset Management Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position by $843,357 as Share Value Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 480 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53 million, down from 7,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1773.6. About 1.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 4,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,726 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56M, down from 93,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $987.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $218.43. About 7.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Focus On Services Continues To Pay Off – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What to expect at Apple’s fall event – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Investment Lc reported 4,526 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Dept holds 75,521 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa reported 131,021 shares. Swift Run Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,858 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation reported 19,229 shares. Patten And Patten Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 298,965 shares. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Liability holds 12.77% or 987,849 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company has 10.78 million shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. 13,631 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp. B T Management Dba Alpha Management holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,714 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct holds 34,883 shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 14,009 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd holds 26,607 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 18.90 million shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.30 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 65,175 shares to 550,046 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 34,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,711 shares to 7,442 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,780 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corporation.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 96.39 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.