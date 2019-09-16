Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Cut Citigroup (C) Holding by $2.81 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Oasis Pete New (OAS) by $703,320 as Share Price Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 8.93M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 42,057 shares to 375,397 shares, valued at $38.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BABA).

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $393.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co (Put) by 55,500 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $28.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 20,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,750 shares, and cut its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

