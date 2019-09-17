Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $908,640 as Stock Declined; Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lowered Its Holding

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.19 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 480 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53M, down from 7,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $8.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.02. About 1.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 129.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Weber Alan W owns 0.03% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 3,281 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 317,059 shares. 78,886 were reported by Eam Ltd Liability Co. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Heartland Advsrs has 539,399 shares. reported 57,307 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 24,931 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Next Grp invested in 4,593 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Montag A And has invested 0.06% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 9,490 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton And Inc Ma owns 19,072 shares or 5.6% of their US portfolio. Jericho Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 8.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 96,196 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Logan Management has invested 3.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Rech Global Investors invested in 4.11M shares or 2.47% of the stock. 1,187 were accumulated by Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Co. Edgestream LP invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riverbridge Prns Limited Com has 31,797 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation holds 40,222 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Moreover, Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 296 shares. Zebra Limited Liability Co reported 151 shares stake. Rampart Investment Mngmt Com holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,266 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,728 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 1.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.47 million shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akorn Inc. (Call) (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 239,108 shares to 303,000 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 5,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Company.