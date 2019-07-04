Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Decreased By $2.29 Million Its 2U (TWOU) Stake; Shorts at Ducommun (DCO) Lowered By 8.21%

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased 2U Inc. (TWOU) stake by 46.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 32,782 shares as 2U Inc. (TWOU)’s stock declined 38.30%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 38,211 shares with $2.71M value, down from 70,993 last quarter. 2U Inc. now has $2.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 313,860 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $401.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84 FOR FY 2018; 29/05/2018 – AIC Announces New 2U Dual Controller All-Flash NVMe JBOF Appliance With Broadcom’s BCM58800 NetXtreme Storage SoC; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) had a decrease of 8.21% in short interest. DCO’s SI was 119,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.21% from 130,400 shares previously. With 27,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s short sellers to cover DCO’s short positions. The SI to Ducommun Incorporated’s float is 1.21%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 50,724 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 54.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $525.91 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems (SS). It has a 38.34 P/E ratio. The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies.

Among 3 analysts covering Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ducommun Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4500 target in Friday, June 14 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, March 25 report. Noble Financial upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $49 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Ducommun Incorporated shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 17,425 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 14,970 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 11,611 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) or 17,900 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc holds 0% or 228 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Franklin Res Incorporated accumulated 0% or 146,785 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 33,792 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Management Llp has invested 0.01% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 34,827 shares. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated holds 84,850 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc accumulated 0% or 54,570 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 14,982 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 3,738 shares to 9,629 valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 1,870 shares and now owns 34,507 shares. Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 2U had 14 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, January 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer.