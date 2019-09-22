Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut Its Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) Stake by $748,515 as Stock Value Rose; Rathbone Brothers Plc Stake in Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock (MS) Has Cut as Shares Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 5,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,816 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 42,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Walt Disney Company/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock (MS) by 78.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 104,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 29,178 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 133,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 9.38M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 18/04/2018 – 04/18 The Cable – U.K. Inflation, Morgan Stanley & Geopolitics; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY EQUITY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $2.6 BLN INCREASED FROM $2.0 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Investment Banking Advisory Revenue $574M; 04/04/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL: MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.13% FROM 1.63%; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 42% LESS ON AVERAGE; 13/04/2018 – Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan; 03/05/2018 – Musk’s bizarre earnings call was ‘the most unusual’ in this Morgan Stanley analyst’s 20-year career; 07/03/2018 – Wilfred Frost: CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,840 shares to 41,185 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc..

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disneyâ€™s ESPN Strategy Will Have a Major Impact on Disney Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “An Apple-Disney merger? Hereâ€™s how Bob Iger says it could have happened – MarketWatch” published on September 19, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Bundle Has Netflix in Its Sights – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Spends $1 Billion to Exclusively Stream “The Big Bang Theory” – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree LP has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 251,064 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Albert D Mason holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,535 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs stated it has 343,819 shares. The Oregon-based Orca Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Credit Agricole S A has 1.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 160,024 shares. Menlo Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 49,915 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division owns 25,348 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.49% or 18,525 shares. Bailard reported 70,728 shares stake. Barton Mgmt invested in 6,179 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Odey Asset Management Gp has 21,425 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 10,044 shares or 0.11% of the stock. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mngmt holds 3.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,806 were reported by Carret Asset Limited Liability Com. 705 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Bokf Na holds 0.03% or 27,657 shares. Flow Traders Us Lc reported 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Maverick Capital invested in 127,580 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Burns J W & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 87,491 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 174,972 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 19,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 8,600 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Principal Fincl Group reported 0.07% stake. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 1,084 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt stated it has 14,908 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 9,778 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset One owns 729,844 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Prime Brokerage Services Are Coming to Crypto – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Ulta Beauty Turns Ultra Ugly Following Guidance Cut – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bullish Options Activity Continues in Morgan Stanley (MS), Targeting Earnings (Oct. 15) and FOMC Rate Decision (Oct. 30) as Catalyst -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:SLB) by 11,336 shares to 221,827 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads Each Rep 12 Ord Shares (NASDAQ:GWPH).