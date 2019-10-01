Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding in Citigroup (C) as Market Value Rose; As Centurylink Com (CTL) Market Value Rose, Beck Mack & Oliver Raised Its Position by $11.59 Million

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 7.92 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.35M, up from 6.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 9.51 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 7.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Capital Rech Investors has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 2,818 were reported by Cypress Lc (Wy). Morgan Stanley owns 9.05 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. 120,850 were reported by S Muoio And Limited Liability Corporation. Proshare Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 179,294 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Snow Cap Mngmt Lp holds 500,439 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 605,667 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.02% or 36,799 shares in its portfolio. Fin Architects holds 2,989 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakworth accumulated 2,017 shares. Comm Fincl Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,896 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.23% or 28,624 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.28M shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,285 shares to 159,097 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 54,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,125 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.72 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity Asset Mgmt has 3,289 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Company reported 1,524 shares. 491,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Llc invested in 20,907 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Essex Financial Inc has 0.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 22,728 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kcm Invest Limited Liability invested in 8,489 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dnb Asset As accumulated 1.65M shares. Pacific Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 87,790 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.36% or 34,894 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36,299 shares. Apriem Advisors owns 6,073 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.