Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $2.81 Million; Stock Rose; Grubhub (GRUB) Stake Held by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 64.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 52,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 134,166 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, up from 81,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.47M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 64,815 shares to 1,068 shares, valued at $81,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 137,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,342 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 90,985 shares to 154,877 shares, valued at $798,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) by 14,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT).