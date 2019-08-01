Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut Facebook (FB) Stake by $673,130; As Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (MDRX) Share Value Rose, Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Boosted Its Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (MDRX) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 109,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 4.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.61M, up from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 288,562 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts Backs 2018 Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 16/05/2018 – Practice Fusion, an Allscripts company, to Show New Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the 23rd Annual International Society for Phar; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – ECS ACQUISITION WILL PURCHASE ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS OF BARISTA OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HYLAND’S B2 CFR AFTER DEBT-FUNDED ACQUISITION; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SEES FY ADJ REV $2.15B TO $2.25B, EST. $2.19B; 16/05/2018 – Practice Fusion, an Allscripts company, to Show New Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the 23rd Annual International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Meeting; 05/03/2018 Allscripts will integrate Lyft’s technology into its electronic medical records system to eliminate the need for someone to manually order rides

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 4,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,345 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 43,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $197.38. About 3.78M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – It’s the first confirmed appearance before Congress for Facebook’s top executive; 21/05/2018 – As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: MAKING TERMS CLEARER WITHOUT NEW RIGHTS TO USE DATA; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Google is building Arcade, a social-gaming startup led by 21yo ex-Facebook staffer Michael Sayman, which wil; 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook has always been one big swindle; 29/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA FROM RESEARCH COMPANY GSR ON THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK HAD PREVIOUSLY STOPPED SHORT OF ENDORSING HONEST ADS ACT, SAYING ONLY IT WOULD WORK WITH LAWMAKERS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr Com (NYSE:PEB) by 44,746 shares to 4.94M shares, valued at $153.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group Inc Com (NYSE:EME) by 11,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,577 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America De invested in 0% or 912,822 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability owns 4.68M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Federated Pa has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 36,703 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 143,194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Intl Group accumulated 449,883 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Fmr Ltd Co has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 99 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 98,149 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 535,370 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 1.39M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.44 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Company by 136,124 shares to 886,237 shares, valued at $40.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Devices Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 104,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zeke Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 73,429 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 1.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 116,660 shares. Aravt Glob Ltd Llc owns 140,000 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma accumulated 26,973 shares. Leonard Green And Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.95% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 143,642 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Lp invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 110,734 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa holds 2.96% or 24,170 shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.8% or 6,212 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsr Lc owns 11,955 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Par Mgmt accumulated 357,800 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atria Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 63,984 shares.