Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut By $1.08 Million Its Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Position; Last Week Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TSE:TCN) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Tricon Capital (TSE:TCN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tricon Capital had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by IBC. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13.25 target in Monday, March 4 report. See Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TSE:TCN) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $13.25 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHBK) stake by 21.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 46,834 shares as Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHBK)’s stock 0.00%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 171,119 shares with $4.09 million value, down from 217,953 last quarter. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. now has $ valuation. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc; 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) stake by 22,180 shares to 45,280 valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) stake by 2,470 shares and now owns 9,771 shares. Arris International Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold BHBK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 12.70 million shares or 2.53% less from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Paloma Partners holds 23,786 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 13,396 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny has invested 0.02% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). 4,214 were accumulated by Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corp. Wells Fargo Mn holds 39,827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 33,811 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). 16,815 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Rmb Management Lc reported 37,045 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 25,600 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 20,533 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 123,472 shares. Stifel reported 20,181 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. Shares for $313,268 were sold by Perry Ronald K on Tuesday, February 12. Kivlehan Jim also sold $233,114 worth of Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) on Monday, February 4. Smith Scott sold $69,390 worth of stock.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. Shares for $313,268 were sold by Perry Ronald K on Tuesday, February 12. Kivlehan Jim also sold $233,114 worth of Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) on Monday, February 4. Smith Scott sold $69,390 worth of stock.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 193,782 shares traded. Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TSE:TCN) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 193,782 shares traded. Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TSE:TCN) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.