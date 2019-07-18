Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Take (TTWO); As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Rose, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 13,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 53,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $116.18. About 30,334 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Red Hat’s Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Red Hat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 24, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 133,036 shares to 167,268 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings.