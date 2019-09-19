Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Boeing Co. (BA); As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Declined, Regentatlantic Capital Increased by $1.03 Million Its Holding

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 3,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,878 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 7,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $386.44. About 438,271 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 43.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 16,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 54,303 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 37,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 185,747 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

