Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Boosted Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $741,460; Firsthand Capital Management Upped Holding in Viasat (VSAT) by $800,000 as Valuation Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 1,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 11,044 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, up from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 541,159 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.69. About 265,335 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 40,135 shares. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Corporation Oh holds 1.65% or 4,720 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated owns 10,105 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 168,516 were accumulated by Principal Group. 696 are held by Diligent Limited Liability Company. State Street accumulated 4.81M shares. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) holds 0.23% or 26,288 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.08% or 18,560 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,546 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Putnam Ltd accumulated 199,751 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co holds 1.07% or 75,869 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Advsrs Lc has 0.3% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Us Bank De invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 127,925 shares to 438,498 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,617 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS).

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

