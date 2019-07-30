Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (GDI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

This is a contrast between Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI) and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 30 2.42 N/A 0.88 40.25 Fitbit Inc. 5 0.73 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Fitbit Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI) and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 6% Fitbit Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -13.1%

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. Its rival Fitbit Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fitbit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Fitbit Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fitbit Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has a 8.39% upside potential and an average target price of $35. Competitively the consensus target price of Fitbit Inc. is $7.33, which is potential 67.35% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Fitbit Inc. is looking more favorable than Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Fitbit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 65% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.34% of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Fitbit Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 5.82% 29.3% 39.37% 32.81% 5.38% 72.42% Fitbit Inc. 0.99% -8.8% -21.24% -14.77% -2.12% 2.21%

For the past year Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fitbit Inc.

Summary

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Fitbit Inc.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as provides associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. Its products are used in process-critical applications, such as the operation of industrial air tools, vacuum packaging of food products, aeration of waste water, and others. This segment sells its products through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors under the Gardner Denver, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, and other brands. The Energy segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of displacement pumps, liquid ring vacuum pumps, compressors and integrated systems, and engineered fluid loading and transfer equipment, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services under the Gardner Denver, Nash, Emco Wheaton, and other brands. It serves customers in upstream, midstream, and downstream energy markets, as well as petrochemical processing, transportation, and general industrial sectors. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of specialized gas, liquid, and precision syringe pumps and compressors for use in oxygen therapy, blood dialysis, patient monitoring, laboratory sterilization and wound treatment, and other applications. This segment sells its products under the Thomas and other brands. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch. In addition, the company offers Aria, a Wi-Fi connected scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Further, it provides Fitbit Accessories that include bands and frames for Fitbit Blaze; bands for Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta, and Fitbit Flex 2; bangles and pendants for Fitbit Flex 2; colored clips for Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip; and device charging cables, wireless sync dongles, band clasps, sleep bands, and Fitbit apparel. It provides its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers and distributors; and corporate wellness channels, as well as directly worldwide. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.