Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (GDI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Both Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI) and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 31 2.37 N/A 0.88 37.64 Cognex Corporation 47 10.73 N/A 1.28 34.36

Demonstrates Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Cognex Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Cognex Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Cognex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 6% Cognex Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 16.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Cognex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Cognex Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Cognex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cognex Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 17.07% for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $36. On the other hand, Cognex Corporation’s potential downside is -21.27% and its consensus price target is $39.5. Based on the data shown earlier, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Cognex Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Cognex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.72% and 96.2%. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.34%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Cognex Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. -3.06% -5.34% -4.74% 33.86% 20.68% 61.22% Cognex Corporation -1.21% -7.83% -8.84% -1.41% -0.54% 13.81%

For the past year Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cognex Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Cognex Corporation beats Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as provides associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. Its products are used in process-critical applications, such as the operation of industrial air tools, vacuum packaging of food products, aeration of waste water, and others. This segment sells its products through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors under the Gardner Denver, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, and other brands. The Energy segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of displacement pumps, liquid ring vacuum pumps, compressors and integrated systems, and engineered fluid loading and transfer equipment, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services under the Gardner Denver, Nash, Emco Wheaton, and other brands. It serves customers in upstream, midstream, and downstream energy markets, as well as petrochemical processing, transportation, and general industrial sectors. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of specialized gas, liquid, and precision syringe pumps and compressors for use in oxygen therapy, blood dialysis, patient monitoring, laboratory sterilization and wound treatment, and other applications. This segment sells its products under the Thomas and other brands. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Its products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.