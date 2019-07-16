Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) Reaches $33.36 After 6.00% Up Move; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Cut Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Stake By $1.70 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) stake by 3.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 48,580 shares as Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.18 million shares with $42.14M value, down from 1.23M last quarter. Wolverine World Wide Inc now has $2.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 169,177 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 5.82% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q REV. $534.1M, EST. $531.1M; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA TO RATING ‘B’; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE RAISES YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 19/04/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Net $46.7M; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island

The stock of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 618,755 shares traded. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) has risen 5.38% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GDI News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gardner Denver’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 27/04/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Volume Surges Almost 19 Times Average; 10/04/2018 Gardner Denver Holdings Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 26/04/2018 – GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC – INCREASING FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $685 MLN TO $705 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Announces Pricing of its Secondary Public Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gardner Denver Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDI); 21/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Presenting at Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – GARDNER DENVER SECONDARY PRICES AT $31.00/SHRThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $6.74B company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $35.36 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GDI worth $404.28M more.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $6.74 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. It has a 25.25 P/E ratio. The Industrials segment designs, makes, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as provides associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Analysts await Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GDI’s profit will be $48.47 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ MSL, GDI, CRAY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ACIA, MSL, GWR, and GDI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gardner Denver To Purchase Sweden-Based Oina For $10M – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 13, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “FlexShares Debuts Quality Low Volatility ETF Suite on NYSE – ETF Trends” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Alibaba shareholders approve stock split that could boost shares ahead of reported Hong Kong IPO – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $75,528 activity. 10,000 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares with value of $279,200 were bought by BOROMISA JEFFREY M. KOLLAT DAVID T also sold $354,728 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold WWW shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 13.57 million shares. 10,028 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0.04% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Company has 0.8% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). 16,579 are held by Kemnay Advisory Services. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Moreover, M&T Retail Bank Corporation has 0% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 7,764 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 429,316 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corp holds 26,719 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside Fin Natl Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Alpha Windward Ltd Com reported 0.29% stake. Of Vermont has invested 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Morgan Stanley stated it has 262,503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 141,424 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wolverine World Wide had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup. The stock of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. Susquehanna maintained Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Pivotal Research maintained Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Hold” on Friday, February 15.