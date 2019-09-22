Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (GDI) and Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Contrasting side by side

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI) and Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 31 2.27 N/A 0.88 37.64 Coherent Inc. 139 2.33 N/A 7.37 18.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Coherent Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Coherent Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Coherent Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 6% Coherent Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 8.8%

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. Its rival Coherent Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 2 respectively. Coherent Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Coherent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coherent Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $36, and a 22.03% upside potential. On the other hand, Coherent Inc.’s potential upside is 15.58% and its consensus price target is $175. The data provided earlier shows that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Coherent Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Coherent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.72% and 0% respectively. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.34%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Coherent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. -3.06% -5.34% -4.74% 33.86% 20.68% 61.22% Coherent Inc. -7.2% 0.92% -3.27% 17.44% -14.66% 31.35%

For the past year Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Coherent Inc.

Summary

Coherent Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as provides associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. Its products are used in process-critical applications, such as the operation of industrial air tools, vacuum packaging of food products, aeration of waste water, and others. This segment sells its products through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors under the Gardner Denver, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, and other brands. The Energy segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of displacement pumps, liquid ring vacuum pumps, compressors and integrated systems, and engineered fluid loading and transfer equipment, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services under the Gardner Denver, Nash, Emco Wheaton, and other brands. It serves customers in upstream, midstream, and downstream energy markets, as well as petrochemical processing, transportation, and general industrial sectors. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of specialized gas, liquid, and precision syringe pumps and compressors for use in oxygen therapy, blood dialysis, patient monitoring, laboratory sterilization and wound treatment, and other applications. This segment sells its products under the Thomas and other brands. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.