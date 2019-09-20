Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Transocean has $6.5000 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $5.70’s average target is -2.56% below currents $5.85 stock price. Transocean had 4 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained the shares of RIG in report on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral” rating. See Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $6.7000 New Target: $4.9000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $6.5000 Maintain

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. GDI’s profit would be $27.91M giving it 53.63 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 1.07M shares traded. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) has risen 20.68% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GDI News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gardner Denver’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GARDNER DENVER’S CFR TO B1 FROM B2; OUTLOOK PO; 26/04/2018 – Gardner Denver 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC – INCREASING FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $685 MLN TO $705 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Volume Surges Almost 19 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gardner Denver 1Q Rev $619.6M; 02/05/2018 – GARDNER DENVER SECONDARY PRICES AT $31.00/SHR

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 16.41M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold Transocean Ltd. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 4,635 shares in its portfolio. 10 reported 0.02% stake. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corporation invested in 86,423 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Limited holds 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Canal holds 0.21% or 100,000 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 1,000 shares. 1,215 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 513,247 shares. Perella Weinberg Management L P has invested 1.25% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 2.88M shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Gramercy Funds Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 78,585 shares.