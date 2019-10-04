Garde Capital Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Conestoga Capital Advisors Trimmed Costar Group (CSGP) Position by $2.35 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 7,942 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, down from 12,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $589.23. About 51,752 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500.

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 2,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1727.97. About 968,334 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 32,550 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $25.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 115,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 65.76 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CoStar Group to lay off 173 employees across its two Atlanta offices – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “DivvyCloud moves HQ ahead of major expansion – Washington Business Journal” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Real Estate Companies to Consider as Existing Home Sales Rise to 17-Month High – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group Signs Agreement with Marcus & Millichap for Commercial Real Estate Services in Canada – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Falcon Point Cap Limited Company has 0.18% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 8,104 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 359,259 shares. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 11,592 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co owns 29,493 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gru invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Barbara Oil Comm reported 1.01% stake. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 1,481 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd owns 1,359 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 1.15% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Bp Plc invested in 0.09% or 4,500 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors owns 13,886 shares. Blair William Co Il reported 257,121 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 17,884 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth Management has invested 1.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.06% or 629,071 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 135,814 shares stake. Ubs Oconnor Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,604 shares. Bristol John W & Communications Ny holds 74,693 shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has invested 4.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Haverford owns 1,694 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 4.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Uss Mgmt Ltd has 2.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 140,061 shares. Harbour Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 1.05% or 1,255 shares. 1,165 were accumulated by Herald Inv Management Limited. Dock Street Asset Mngmt holds 16,504 shares or 10.54% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Tips For Starting A Family And Controlling Your Budget – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Proof That Amazon Is Concerned About Roku – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Aggressive Discounts Get Strong Response – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Amazon’s EV Van Order Means for Fuel Cells – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $611.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 6,885 shares to 453,779 shares, valued at $74.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.