Garde Capital Trimmed Position in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Value Rose; Dana Investment Advisors Lowered Stake in Visa (V) by $2.46 Million

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 14,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,752 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 42,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 15,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 246,637 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52M, down from 262,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 10,790 shares to 473,732 shares, valued at $31.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.22% or 15,791 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Cap LP holds 0.45% or 81,125 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl owns 1.39M shares. Miura Global Limited Liability Com stated it has 150,000 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 71,288 shares. Marathon Capital Management, Maryland-based fund reported 4,433 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ghp Invest Advsrs owns 7,167 shares. Bath Savings Trust Com has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Schroder Inv Grp reported 1.18M shares stake. Long Road Invest Counsel holds 3.89% or 85,370 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Limited Liability has 3.48% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co invested in 4.81 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Axa has 0.39% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New Vernon Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 6,400 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Safe Stocks to Buy While the Market Melts Down – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ELF, VSH, SHAK, CMG, DPZ, SBUX and MCD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You an Investor or a Speculator? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8,683 shares to 163,460 shares, valued at $26.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 15,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil Communications has 0.4% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,300 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.23% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,006 shares. Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 10.56 million shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru Co holds 32,574 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush And Communications holds 0.1% or 2,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Howard Cap Mgmt invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Brown Advisory owns 7.10M shares. Country Trust Bankshares accumulated 1.75% or 252,764 shares. Ftb stated it has 14,323 shares. The California-based Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 1.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 35,262 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Artisan Lp reported 5.46M shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc stated it has 3.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Kroger, Visa settle lawsuit – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.