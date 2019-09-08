Garde Capital Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $662,752; Share Price Declined; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Trimmed Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $410,000

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 4,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,868 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 7,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab analyzed 1,000 shares as the company's stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $32.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292. About 556,861 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $564.76M for 14.23 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 55,000 shares to 231,549 shares, valued at $20.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 270,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,800 shares, and has risen its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc Reg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.01% stake. Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability holds 7,582 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Guardian Communications holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp holds 0.03% or 7,313 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 4,967 shares. 145,420 are held by Nomura Asset Management. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 904 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited holds 0.5% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt owns 18,977 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 0.09% or 606 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,045 shares to 640,441 shares, valued at $68.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inr Advisory Serv Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gibraltar Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 0.2% or 1,450 shares. Personal Cap Advsr has 289,660 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 29,271 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc has invested 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Putnam Fl Invest invested in 57,172 shares. 3,948 are owned by Premier Asset Limited Liability Co. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Com accumulated 48,894 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Barnett has 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,245 shares. Manchester Ltd Llc accumulated 27,557 shares or 0.49% of the stock. South Texas Money Management Limited reported 0.06% stake. B And T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt has 9,573 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Df Dent & Company has 105,673 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Founders Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

