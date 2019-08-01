Garde Capital Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Trimmed by $914,676; Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Holder Wunderlich Securities Has Trimmed Position by $919,797 as Stock Price Rose

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 61.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 11,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 7,427 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, down from 19,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 5.92M shares traded or 16.60% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 72.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 21,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,336 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 30,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 52.49 million shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Est And Investment Advsr Llc reported 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 51,629 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri reported 1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Invest Mngmt Of Virginia has 78,674 shares. Philadelphia has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Naples Advsr Limited Com stated it has 45,612 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 6,754 shares. Joel Isaacson Communication Ltd accumulated 92,489 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited has 0.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.47 million shares. Trustmark National Bank Department has invested 0.55% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 0.64% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 7,296 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 9.62M shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc invested in 60,875 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 7,420 shares to 120,480 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Pfizer and Mylan Make a Deal; Chipotle Looks Tasty – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Element Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has 231,274 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Becker Cap Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cypress Cap Grp owns 111,532 shares. 88,386 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance. Huntington Bank owns 0.76% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 574,041 shares. Essex Invest Communications Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Creative Planning owns 0.1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 335,695 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs owns 3,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Martin Inc Tn reported 31,017 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.36% or 16,840 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cordasco Fincl holds 0.3% or 3,733 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Lc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 654,152 shares. Macroview Mgmt invested in 447 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 11,653 shares to 68,679 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 3,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Sp500 Low Volatility Etf.