Garde Capital Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Lowered as Stock Declined; Poplar Forest Capital Raised Kroger Co (KR) Position

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 72.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 3,510 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 12,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $67.34. About 3.00 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 132.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 3.34M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Kroger, Target jump on merger report; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Kroger Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 12/03/2018 – KROGER & INSTACART EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,770 are owned by Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv. Moreover, Somerset Communication has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tdam Usa holds 1.22% or 212,354 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 55,890 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hartford Fin Mngmt accumulated 20,000 shares. 25,495 were reported by Intersect Cap Lc. Choate Inv Advsr holds 65,123 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 2.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,062 shares. Asset Management owns 22,563 shares. Palladium Lc reported 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Montag A & Assocs owns 70,632 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo invested 0.58% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. 55,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $3.62M. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 10,790 shares to 473,732 shares, valued at $31.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.42 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Limited Company invested in 24,055 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% or 328,070 shares. 77,574 are held by Amica Mutual Communication. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 1.4% or 95,136 shares in its portfolio. American Assets Investment Ltd has 206,150 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. 1,883 are held by Farmers Bankshares. Prudential Public invested in 601,986 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advisory Net Ltd Company accumulated 2,144 shares or 0% of the stock. Taylor Asset Mgmt owns 10,900 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 11,623 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 142,904 are held by Richard C Young And. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 702,168 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co holds 0.14% or 36,300 shares. Natl Invest Svcs Wi invested 1.56% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 683 Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

