Garde Capital Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Lowered by $995,495 as Share Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 67.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,693 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, down from 14,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 3.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 9.71 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians; 09/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg cited economic insecurity as the source of “techlash,” on today’s Recode Decode with @karaswisher:; 30/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online. Latest info here:…; 26/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive – Former FCC Bureau Chief Fred Campbell: Safe Harbor Enables Facebook, Google to Censor Without; 20/03/2018 – EU to unveil plan to tax turnover of big U.S. tech firms; 22/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg can’t be trusted to handle data leak fallout; 24/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t:; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan Questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is curr…

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity. $119.77 million worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Assocs accumulated 133,250 shares. Beaumont Fin Prns Limited Liability Company reported 15,790 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management, California-based fund reported 23,046 shares. Town & Country Bankshares Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 2.42% or 48,878 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First City Mngmt has 1.8% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Aspiriant Lc has 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Putnam Fl Invest Company has 0.69% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 78,744 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 724,055 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hudock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,009 shares. Architects has 720 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Parsec Fin Mgmt invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Papp L Roy & Associates owns 62,397 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Lc reported 1.3% stake.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Sliding Bond Yields Lift Dividend Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Case For Selling Procter & Gamble Short – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble: A Lousy Investment At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Will Continue To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 18,647 shares to 195,709 shares, valued at $17.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 8,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Teachers Retirement System owns 3.74M shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested in 420,247 shares or 1.25% of the stock. 55,000 are owned by Gfs Advisors Lc. Murphy Capital Mngmt holds 65,171 shares. Moreover, Crescent Park LP has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Consolidated Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,100 shares. Private Capital Advsr holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 51,266 shares. Nwi Limited Partnership has invested 1.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Guardian owns 624,437 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv holds 6,305 shares. Cap Ww Invsts holds 44.50M shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Charter Trust invested in 0.31% or 15,296 shares. Personal Advsrs Corporation owns 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 259,660 shares. Da Davidson owns 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 81,232 shares.