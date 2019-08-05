Garde Capital Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; GENTECH HOLDINGS (GTEH) SI Decreased By 97.73%

GENTECH HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:GTEH) had a decrease of 97.73% in short interest. GTEH’s SI was 4,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 97.73% from 202,300 shares previously. The stock increased 7.79% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0158. About 261,250 shares traded. GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Garde Capital Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 13.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garde Capital Inc analyzed 11,255 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Garde Capital Inc holds 74,427 shares with $8.78 million value, down from 85,682 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $132.47. About 31.93M shares traded or 31.31% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon's lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks

More notable recent GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GenTech Announces Location for Second CBD Infusion CafÃ© in Trendy Jersey Shore Hotspot – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GenTech Readies Launch of E-Commerce Platform, New Corporate Site Now Live – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GenTech Announces Official Launch in $2B CBD Market with First US Location – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GenTech Issues Update on Streamlined Share Structure, Upcoming Grand Opening of First CBD-Infusion CafÃ© – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GenTech Announces Completion of Branding Design Ahead of CBD-Infusion CafÃ© Launch – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company has market cap of $17,773. The firm offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides holistic education and classes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.