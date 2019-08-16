Garde Capital Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position as Share Price Declined; Adma Biologics (Put) (ADMA) Share Value Declined While Pura Vida Investments Cut Its Holding by $2.14 Million

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 8,486 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 18,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.84. About 5.15 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Qualcomm to Buy Qualcomm? (Video); 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (Put) (ADMA) by 87.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 32,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The institutional investor held 4,778 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 37,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 390,676 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 7,420 shares to 120,480 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hong Kong-based Fosun has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4.77M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.26% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.79 million shares. 46,057 are owned by Argent. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 6,694 shares. Associated Banc reported 4,595 shares. 114,588 are held by Jacobs And Ca. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 2.79 million shares. Westwood Hldg Gru Incorporated reported 35,443 shares stake. Stearns Finance Services reported 6,874 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 55,121 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Company owns 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,072 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 488,354 shares in its portfolio. Oak Associate Limited Oh holds 1.44% or 412,360 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Rumored Intel sale of smartphone modem business to Apple weighs on Qualcomm stock – MarketWatch” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Qualcomm Stock Presenting Investors With the Perfect Opportunity? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Qualcomm (QCOM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Decline of Qualcomm Stock Will Soon Create a Great Entry Point – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $18,000 was bought by Mond James. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $48,000 was bought by Grossman Jerrold B. Grossman Adam S bought $120,000 worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Biotest Divestiture Trust sold $21.80M worth of stock. 5,000 shares were bought by LENZ BRIAN, worth $20,000 on Friday, May 17. Shares for $16.00 million were bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ADMA Biologics Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treatment and Prevention of Pneumococcal Infections – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FDA Approves ASCENIVâ„¢, a Novel Intravenous Immune Globulin – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADMA Biologics Receives PDUFA Date for RI-002 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADMA Biologics Submits Response and Provides Supplemental Information to FDA for BIVIGAM® Complete Response Letter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern accumulated 261,571 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 15,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & has invested 1.56% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Art Advisors Lc owns 18,965 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 44,891 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). State Street Corporation has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Perceptive Limited Liability holds 0.7% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 6.52M shares. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 1,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 5,255 shares. Aisling Ltd Com stated it has 3.61M shares or 20.55% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 6,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings.