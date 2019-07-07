Garde Capital Lowered Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $564,585; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Rose, Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Upped Its Position

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,486 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 18,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ REV $5.23B, EST. $5.19B; 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Releases Final Figures on Board Election; 15/03/2018 – ISS Maintains Recommendation That Qualcomm Investors Vote for Four Broadcom Nominees — ISS; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM:MEETING TO BE OPENED, IMMEDIATELY ADJOURNED ON MARCH 6

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 864,824 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers reported 0.01% stake. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0.74% or 798,043 shares. Generation Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.55 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 411,777 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. M Kraus Com owns 37,260 shares for 5.96% of their portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,019 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 114,319 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bessemer Gp has 0.99% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 944,426 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.43% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Icon Advisers Communication holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 40,638 shares. Signaturefd holds 0.08% or 3,488 shares. 13,397 are held by Arrow Financial Corporation. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Company holds 221,779 shares. Becker Management accumulated 9,315 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74M for 30.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Limited Co holds 6,885 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 3.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 357,598 shares. Herald Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Garde Capital Inc stated it has 8,486 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling Inc owns 33,150 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 60,373 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 4.55 million shares. 4,960 were accumulated by Frontier Investment Management. Tanaka Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 34,373 shares. Farmers holds 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 4,460 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 225,790 shares. Caprock Gru Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 14,928 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.14% or 8,720 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv holds 4,375 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wms Lc stated it has 4,729 shares.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 10,790 shares to 473,732 shares, valued at $31.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).