Garde Capital Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $573,230; Petroleum & Resources Increases Holding in Chevron (CVX)

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 84,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 691,900 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.10M, up from 607,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52 million shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,737 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 74,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $611.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 7,070 shares to 88,896 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,467 were reported by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 1.42 million shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. 146,814 were reported by Callahan Advsrs Ltd Company. Dsm Cap Prtn holds 4.98M shares. Sterling Inv reported 32,567 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company invested 3.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macquarie Group Limited invested 0.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Long Road Invest Counsel Lc reported 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 83,033 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 2.8% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 805,292 shares. Kbc Gp Inc Nv invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Natl Co accumulated 3.63% or 86,224 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited owns 249,997 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nwq Invest Mngmt Co Lc has 410,588 shares. 729,594 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 90,825 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 398,597 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% or 10,359 shares. 25,968 are held by Pacific. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Company has 0.9% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,679 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Limited Com has 0.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Centurylink Investment Mgmt has invested 1.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability owns 43,416 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 9,481 shares. Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 1,821 shares.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 19,900 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

