Garde Capital Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Danaher (DHR) Holding Upped by Blackstone Group Lp

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 2,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 2.08M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 05/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Move Allows Cox to Close More Than 40 Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 34,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 285,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.73 million, up from 250,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.75. About 2.55 million shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Danaher Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DHR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher initiates stock sale to help finance $21B GE Biopharma acquisition – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cumberland Partners accumulated 24,027 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Assetmark holds 3,571 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btim accumulated 261,261 shares. Profit Inv Ltd Liability reported 9,531 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bamco has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Pitcairn Com holds 31,669 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp accumulated 2,420 shares. Mendel Money Mngmt stated it has 5.45% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Lipe Dalton reported 35,256 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.12% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 68 shares. Permanens Lp has 7,500 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.25% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 79,341 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 421,800 shares to 552,000 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evo Pmts Inc by 67,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pick-Up: Musk Invokes Amazon’s Name Not In Vain; Using A Customer To Rake XPO – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Stock Looks Interesting After Recent Punishment – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches pay-with-cash service in U.S. at Western Union locations – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 19, 2019.