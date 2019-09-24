Garde Capital Has Upped Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Wells Fargo Company (WFC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (WFC) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 8,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 31,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 39,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 21.33 million shares traded or 8.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Are Said to Improperly Alter Documents; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 2,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accredited reported 546 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 1,083 are owned by Stonebridge. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has 1.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foster Dykema Cabot Commerce Ma owns 1.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,780 shares. The Indiana-based Kessler Invest Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 3.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ami Inv Mngmt reported 283 shares. Sfmg Lc holds 0.43% or 1,649 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 1.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weiss Multi has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Planning Grp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 228 shares. Diversified has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 4,882 shares. The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 1.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beddow Cap has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “10 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock — and Consider Never Selling – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon launches Music HD plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Elon And Jeff: The Best Of Enemies; India Advances National Logistics Policy – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $611.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 6,885 shares to 453,779 shares, valued at $74.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corp holds 7,628 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aimz Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 14,487 shares. Intersect Cap Lc has 36,081 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Waverton Investment Management reported 30,283 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt accumulated 19,807 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited invested in 0.52% or 131,447 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 235,039 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Com Ltd accumulated 3,040 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.06% or 5,336 shares. M&R Management holds 45,521 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 75,700 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co reported 542,012 shares stake. Cahill invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gradient Lc accumulated 22,308 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership stated it has 750,000 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.