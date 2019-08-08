Garde Capital Has Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Position as Stock Price Declined; Mycio Wealth Partners Holds Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 15,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 99,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 million, up from 83,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $170.32. About 1.91M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 72.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 21,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,336 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 30,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 18.48M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 5,734 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $146.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. Shares for $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 7,420 shares to 120,480 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

