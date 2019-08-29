Garde Capital Has Lowered Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $914,676; Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Third Point Has Upped Its Position by $79.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 72.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 21,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,336 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 30,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 22.68M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 1.45M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.40 million shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $163.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fin Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Legacy Private invested in 18,083 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd invested in 7,833 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Franklin Res holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3.19M shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 1.76M shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. 75,883 were accumulated by Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation. Pioneer Trust Bancshares N A Or holds 52,071 shares or 2.96% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 200 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 2.11M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 132,427 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 38,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.46% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 384,884 shares. Valmark Advisers has 3,023 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 10,102 shares to 94,146 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 10,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

