Garde Capital Has Lifted Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $670,122 as Shares Declined; Thornburg Investment Management Has Decreased Its Navient (NAVI) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Navient Corp (NAVI) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 53,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.29 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Navient Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 1.55 million shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 26/03/2018 – Navient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 8 Days; 24/04/2018 – Navient Held $79.4 Billion of FFELP Loans at March 31; 15/03/2018 – Navient recognizes Wilmington employee for his efforts in supporting Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria; 02/04/2018 – Navient Inc.: John K. Adams Won’t Stand for Re-election to Company’s Board at May Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Navient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports college tour for at-risk youth; 24/04/2018 – Navient Originated $500 M of Private Education Refinance Loans; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 07/05/2018 – Navient Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 2,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.32M shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon to offer additional 10% discounts on Whole Foods purchases for Prime members, sources say; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law

Analysts await Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. NAVI’s profit will be $131.36M for 5.76 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Navient Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.97% negative EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quimica Y Minera Chil (NYSE:SQM) by 206,127 shares to 314,969 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.