Garde Capital Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $573,230 as Market Valuation Rose; Winslow Capital Management Holds Position in Illumina (ILMN)

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 104,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $380.46 million, up from 928,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $302.34. About 605,664 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,737 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55M, up from 74,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 153,868 shares. Johnson Finance Grp stated it has 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 255,387 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Reliant Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.51% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 325,119 shares. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ashfield Prtn Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 36,224 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The accumulated 21,145 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs has 0.09% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). C Gru Hldgs A S holds 0.25% or 54,505 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 1.07 million shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability holds 201,407 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Manchester Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 23 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Dept holds 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 600 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 921,827 shares to 2,580 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 342,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $611.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 7,070 shares to 88,896 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

