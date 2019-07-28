Garde Capital Has Decreased Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $1.64 Million as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Increased Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Holding

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 8.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 17.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.17M, up from 9.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $503.99M market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 1.35M shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 6,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,376 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 11,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Broadfin Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.86M shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 1.13 million shares. Tanaka Management Inc has 3.59% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 233,794 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 1,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 165,000 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Geode Ltd invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Virtu Ltd Liability Co holds 112,568 shares. Opaleye Mgmt has invested 2.58% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 54,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has 0.04% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,555 shares to 239,300 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 18,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.